Real Madrid vs Barcelona. El Clasico.

Arguably the biggest club fixture in world football.

And this season, it's bigger than ever.

Both Real and Barcelona went into the clash with hopes of winning La Liga.

Los Blancos sat two points behind Barcelona and three adrift of league leaders Atletico Madrid.

The outcome of this match could well decide the title.

And it was the home side who drew first blood - and in some style.

Lionel Messi thought he should have had a free-kick but, soon after, Lucas Vazquez found Karim Benzema with a low cross and he produced an incredible flick past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

What a finish.

1 of 20 In the 245 competitive meetings, which side has won the most? Real Madrid Barcelona They're tied

Shortly after, Real's dream start to the match got even better.

Inside half an hour, Toni Kroos' free-kick took a couple of deflections as it flew past the helpless Ter Stegen in the Real goal.

What a week Real are enjoying.

On Tuesday, they beat Liverpool 3-1 at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium and now have one foot in the Champions League semi-finals - where they're likely to face Chelsea.

A Champions League and La Liga double is still on the cards for Zidane's side. Imagine saying that a few months ago...

News Now - Sport News