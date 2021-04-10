Becky Lynch has teased a return to WWE at WrestleMania 37.

This year's 'Showcase of the Immortals' kicks off on Saturday, with a stacked card of action on Night One.

WWE have confirmed that Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair will headline the first evening, with the pair going to war over the SmackDown Women's Championship.

But Lynch might just have something to say about that match, teasing a return ahead of the action.

Posting on social media on Friday evening, 'The Man' shared a photo of herself working out in a gym in Tampa, Florida.

It was captioned: "Nothing Is Guaranteed Here Tonight Only Now Eternally."

On first look, that's a pretty bizarre caption, right?

But if you take a closer look, the first letter of each of those words spells out 'NIGHT ONE'.

Ah-ha! We've got you, Becky!

This is a rather clear tease, but Lynch has previous when it comes to stuff like this.

On the night of this year's Royal Rumble back in January, she posted a photo of the famous WWE curtain from gorilla, teasing a comeback then.

Of course, she didn't end up appearing at the Rumble, so we'll have to wait and see if she does indeed come back at WrestleMania.

Lynch hasn't wrestled in WWE since WrestleMania 36, where she beat Shayna Baszler to defend her RAW Women's Title.

A couple of months later, she announced that she was pregnant and relinquished the belt, taking a break from the action to give birth to her first child.

Baby Roux was born in December, so it's not out of the question to suggest Becky could return at WrestleMania. Only time will tell... but Lynch has certainly got fans talking!

