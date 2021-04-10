Man Utd trivia: Where are these 15 former players now?

Such is the global reach of the Premier League, fans from all over the globe are likely to be on top of all things transfer related. Particularly with Manchester United.

Indeed, one of the biggest clubs in world football, many of their players are household names across the world and widely consumed gossip columns and newspaper reports are devoted to who they're chasing in any given market.

However, how many of the club's former players can you name?

With football being so tribal in its nature, it is often easy to forget what becomes of those to leave our chosen clubs unless they go on to make a splash elsewhere.

So, GIVEMSPORT have put together a quiz to really test supporters. Looking at players to have bid farewell to the Theatre of Dreams reasonably recently, we're going to test how good your transfer knowledge is.

While the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez have remained in the headlines since leaving the club, it may take you longer to remember where some of the names below now ply their trade.

Do you think you can get full marks?

Try it out below!

1 of 15 Ryan Shawcross Stoke City Orlando City DC United Inter Miami

News Now - Sport News