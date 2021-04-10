Liverpool earned themselves a huge three points on Saturday afternoon against Aston Villa.

It looked as though Jurgen Klopp’s side would continue their wretched home form when Ollie Watkins fired Villa ahead a few minutes before half time.

The champions thought they would be going in at the break level when Roberto Firmino appeared to equalise. However, a painfully long VAR check ruled that Diogo Jota was marginally offside in the build-up.

But that controversial moment didn’t matter come full-time.

Mohamed Salah equalised before the hour mark before Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury-time winner saw them jump into fourth - for a few hours at least.

Despite the three points, Liverpool fans still weren’t hugely impressed with their side’s performance.

And one player, in particular, earned a lot of the criticism - Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Dutchman has been an incredible servant for the club since signing from Newcastle in 2016 for £23 million. He will always be remembered very fondly by Kopites - especially for those two goals against Barcelona in the Champions League semi final in 2019.

Wijnaldum has made more than 200 appearances for the club, won a Premier League title, a Champions League title, a UEFA Super Cup and a World Club Cup.

However, his contract is set to expire at the end of the season and it’s looking increasingly likely he will be joining Barcelona come the summer.

And for some supporters, that can’t come soon enough.

To be kind to the 30-year-old, he hasn’t been very good recently. The uncertainty surrounding his future may well be impacting his performances.

And one Liverpool fan identified 43 seconds of his performance vs Aston Villa that will apparently ‘make your eyes bleed.’

The clip shows him playing a short pass to Alexander-Arnold, lose possession once, lose possession again and then, at the end of the clip, he slips straight onto his bum as the ball came to him on the edge of the box.

Take a look:

Fans reacted to the video and were largely in agreement that the midfielder is below par right now.

"The only thing Klopp must see in him is his availability and Barcelona 4-0 game," one said.

Another added: "The crazy thing is, when he makes bursts forward they can be quite affective. Goal against Real for example. But he just plays the safe option to often and it’s what denies us of that little extra creativity."

A third wrote: "He's over the hill and causes us more problems and stifles opportunities. It's like he has to kick his brain into gear before he can decide what to do with the ball."

Wijnaldum most recently spoke about his future during the international break but insisted there was no news.

“As I’ve said on other occasions, I have no news still," he said. "They say [a deal is done] in the media but I have no news. When there is I will talk about it, but there isn’t.

