Barcelona came up short in El Clasico on Saturday evening.

Real Madrid welcomed their fierce rivals to the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in a game with massive ramifications.

Both sides knew a win would see them go to the top of La Liga.

And it was the home side that managed to get all three points.

Zinedine Zidane's side lead 2-0 at half-time courtesy of first-half strikes from Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos.

Oscar Mingueza pulled one back 15 minutes into the second half but, despite Real being reduced to 10-men after Casemiro was sent off, Barcelona couldn't find an equaliser.

Gerard Pique was named on the bench and did not play a single minute in the game.

But that did not stop him walking onto the pitch and having a go at referee Gil Manzano after the final whistle.

Watch him fume at Manzano below:

So, why was Pique so mad?

Well, Manzano only added on four minutes extra-time. According to Marca, Pique felt as if more stoppage time should have been played.

Due to the poor conditions, Manzano spent around five minutes trying to fix his technology, meaning Pique did have reason to protest.

@TheMessiguyy claims Pique said: "Let me speak, let me speak, you gave us a little extra time, and you've been off the field for a long time."

Ronald Koeman was also upset with how much time was added on.

“If you are a Barca fan you are angry, very unhappy, with two ref decisions. In first half we were not good," he said, per the Athletic's Dermot Corrigan.

"Second half we improved, and I just ask that the referee gets decisions right, as it is a clear penalty and way more than four minutes of added time.”

