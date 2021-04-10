GIVEMESPORT's Ultimate WrestleMania quiz will decide if you're a true 'main event' fan

It's the most wonderful time of the year... WrestleMania 37 is here.

This year, 'The Showcase of the Immortals' airs live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Saturday and Sunday evening.

The landscape of WWE will shift over two incredible nights of action, with eight titles on the line and plenty of other top bouts on the card.

Night One will be headlined by Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair going to war over the SmackDown Women's Championship, while Night Two will conclude with a Universal Title Triple Threat match.

The full card can be seen below:

Night One:

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre - WWE Championship match

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison - Tag team match

The New Day (c) vs. AJ Styles and Omos - RAW Tag team match

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon - Steel cage match

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Lana and Naomi vs. Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. The Riott Squad vs. Natalya and Tamina vs. Billie Kay and Carmella - Tag Team Turmoil match (Winners receive a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match on Night Two)

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair - SmackDown Women's Championship match

Night Two:

Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley - RAW Women's Championship match

The Fiend (with Alexa Bliss) vs. Randy Orton

Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews - Nigerian Drum Fight for the Intercontinental Championship

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Riddle (c) vs. Sheamus - United States Championship match

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Tag Team Turmoil winners for the Women's Tag Team Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan - Triple Threat match for the Universal Championship

