WrestleMania 37 marked the return of wrestling fans to a live event for the first time in 13 months... but it didn't all go quite to plan due to unforeseen weather conditions.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, WWE has been forced to run shows behind closed doors since March 2020.

Initially, the company used the Performance Center for all SmackDown, RAW and PPV events before moving to The ThunderDome, which featured a virtual crowd.

But for the first time in over a year, WWE welcomed a live audience to WrestleMania 37 at the open-air Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

However, adverse weather conditions and thunderstorms in the area seriously threatened to postpone the event and it began with a weather delay.

Thankfully, WrestleMania announcers confirmed it was only a short delay for the 25,000 fans in attendance for 'The Show of Shows'.

Those inside the stadium wasted no time in creating a quite brilliant atmosphere... despite severe rain and thunderstorms.

Check out some of the photos and videos from WrestleMania and the weather delay below:

Well, it's fair to say that was a unique welcome back for WWE Superstars, who were seeing a live crowd for the first time in 13 months!

But it certainly wasn't all plain sailing at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday night. Ahead of WrestleMania starting, the event was in serious doubt due to adverse weather conditions.

Thunderstorms were forecast to hit Tampa and at around 6pm ET, fans inside the venue were told to 'seek shelter' away from the severe weather.

Thankfully, the severe storm threat passed and WrestleMania 37 was able to begin as scheduled, but has been delayed by a few minutes at time of writing.

