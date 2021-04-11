Bobby Lashley successfully defended the WWE Championship on Night One of WrestleMania 37, but his victory came in rather crazy circumstances.

The Show of Shows started more than 30 minutes late due to a weather delay in Tampa, Florida as severe thunderstorms circled overhead.

The pouring rain didn't dampen the mood inside Raymond James Stadium, where Lashley defended his WWE Title in a brilliant match against Drew McIntyre.

In front of 25,000 fans, the pair went toe-to-toe to kick things off and it was 'The All Mightly' who came out on top.

He retained his title by forcing McIntyre to pass out in The Hurt Lock after a truly brutal bout.

Check out some of the best moments from Bobby's victory below:

Lashley's win comes as quite a shock, considering many expected McIntyre's incredible 12-month journey to come full circle at WrestleMania 37.

After beating Brock Lesnar at The Show of Shows in front of zero fans last year, many expected 'The Scottish Psychopath' to get another, 'true' WrestleMania moment in front of a live crowd.

But, that didn't happen and it was Lashley who walked out victorious. The WWE Universe inside Raymond James Stadium were more than happy with that outcome though.

Bobby's victory came in exceptional circumstances too. After a half-hour weather delay, the pair made their ring walks in the pouring rain before going to war soaked.

While the ring was undercover, the conditions were still clear for all to see throughout the match. In the end, of course, it was Lashley who stood tall in front of the fans.

WrestleMania 37 continues on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 live on WWE Network and BT Sport.

