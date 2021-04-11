WrestleMania 37 takes place over two nights again this year - and the first evening of action is in the books.

The 'Show of Shows' is airing from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida and it's the first WWE event to welcome back a live audience for over 13 months.

But it didn't all go to plan on Saturday night, with a weather delay causing The Show of Shows to start more than 30 minutes late.

Still, Night One of WrestleMania featured seven bouts, including the WWE Championship match that opened the show and the historic SmackDown Women's Title clash that closed it.

Of course, this is the biggest WWE event of the year and despite the adverse weather conditions, there were plenty of non-weather related shocks and surprises along the way too!

So let's get down to business, check out the full results from Night One of WrestleMania 37 below.

1. Bobby Lashley (c) (with MVP) def. Drew McIntyre by technical submission to RETAIN the WWE Championship

2. Natalya & Tamina won the Women's Tag Team Turmoil match

3. Cesaro def. Seth Rollins

4. AJ Styles & Omos def. The New Day to WIN the RAW Tag Team Championships

5. Braun Strowman def. Shane McMahon in Steel Cage match

6. Bad Bunny & Damian Priest def. The Miz & John Morrison in Tag Team match

7. Bianca Belair def. Sasha Banks to WIN the SmackDown Women's Championship

The main event of WrestleMania 37 saw Banks and Belair make history as the first two black women to headline the Showcase of Immortals.

It's fair to say they absolutely lived up to the stage, putting on a main event match that will live long in the memory of all who witnessed it.

In the penultimate match of the night, Bad Bunny caught the attention of social media and WWE fans around the world with an incredibly impressive showing during his tag team bout.

The highlight, of which, saw him connect with a Canadian Destroyer at ringside before picking up the win.

What a night inside Raymond James Stadium, roll on Sunday!

WrestleMania 37 Night Two airs live on Sunday, April 11 on WWE Network and BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News