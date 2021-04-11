Lionel Messi may be the record goalscorer in the history of El Clasico but he couldn’t stop his Barcelona side from losing 2-1 to Real Madrid on Saturday night.

It meant the Argentine has now gone seven El Clasico fixtures without a goal as Real Madrid leapfrogged Barcelona to the summit of La Liga.

To add to the damning statistics, Messi has now failed to score in his last 25 shots vs Real Madrid.

It just wasn’t his night.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner just didn’t seem to be enjoying himself in the monsoon conditions in Madrid.

After half time, the heavens opened and it was torrential rain for the entire second half. It must have been extremely unpleasant to play in.

And that much could be seen in one clip of Messi in the second half.

The cameras zoomed in on the Argentine as he stood with his hands on his hips. However, if you look closely, you could genuinely see him shaking due to the cold and wet conditions.

It was a reminder that Messi is actually human and can feel the elements like the rest of us.

In fact, Messi got so cold that he opted to change his soaking wet Under Armour for a dry one.

Naturally, it led to loads of jokes about whether Messi could do it on a cold, wet night in Stoke as well as questioning whether he’d enjoy the rainy weather in Manchester.

Check out the best reaction:

Barcelona’s defeat leaves them one point behind Real Madrid, who are now ahead of rivals Atletico Madrid on a head-to-head basis.

Both El Clasico rivals have eight matches left to play, while Atleti have nine - their game in hand against Real Betis on Sunday.

Messi will just be hoping it warms up a bit...

