Tottenham have felt themselves hard-done-by against Manchester United in recent years.

Even in their most recent Premier League meeting - which Jose Mourinho's side won 6-1 at Old Trafford - the Red Devils were awarded a penalty.

Pedro Mendes' 'goal', which had clearly crossed the line, wasn't given in 2005 in the most controversial moment between the two teams.

Linesman Rob Lewis claimed he'd have had to be "Linford Christie" to have kept up with play and spot this:

But whether it's Paul Pogba going down softly under the challenge of Eric Dier or Marcus Rashford tumbling after Moussa Sissoko, Spurs have never been so irate as in 2010 during a 2-0 defeat at the Theatre of Dreams.

Harry Redknapp's men were already trailing 1-0 when Nani fell down in the area. Mark Clattenburg decided not to penalise Younes Kaboul for the foul and said no penalty.

The Portuguese scrambled on the floor and committed a clear handball. It was clear to goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes, at least, who assumed Tottenham would be given the free-kick.

The Brazilian rolled the ball out a few yards to take it - only to realise too late that neither Clattenburg, nor his assistants, had spotted Nani's sin.

'The most bizarre goal in Premier League history'

That meant the ball was still alive and thanks to some brilliantly quick thinking from the United winger, he was able to sneak up on Gomes before tapping it into the net.

Why was it allowed?

There is no rule against what Nani did and while it might be deemed incredibly unsporting, there's also an argument that Gomes should have played to the whistle.

In the days of VAR, the Portuguese's handball would have been spotted in replays. Let's not forget, this was all the way back in 2010.

So there was technically nothing wrong with what Nani did and if anything, it was a howler from the Spurs stopper. If you look closely, Nani did look to Clattenburg to check if the free-kick had been awarded, but the official just shrugged.

It has to be said that kind of trickery isn't really in the spirit of the game, though.

"That is the most bizarre goal I think I have ever seen in the Barclays Premier League," was the commentator's verdict. We're inclined to agree.

