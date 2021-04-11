Real Madrid clinched a vital three points over Barcelona in El Clasico on Saturday evening.

Los Blancos lead 2-0 at half-time thanks to goals from Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos.

Barcelona fought back in the second half and pulled one goal back through Oscar Mingueza.

They came ever so close to equalising in the last kick of the game when Ilaix Moriba hit the bar but it wasn't meant to be for Barca, who went home empty handed.

Gerard Pique was not happy with the referee at the final whistle.

He thought that Gil Manzano should have added more than four minutes stoppage time.

Before he confronted Manzano, Pique was involved in a verbal altercation with Real's Luka Modric.

As the two were shaking hands, Modric couldn't resist trolling the Barca star.

"You're waiting for the ref to complain huh?" Modric told Pique, per SB Nation editor, Lucas Navarrete.

Pique replied: "Well, four minutes..."

"How many more do you want?" The Croatian responded, before walking away.

Watch the moment below:

Modric, 35, is already a Real Madrid legend but this comment will only make fans of the club love him even more.

Zinedine Zidane's side are now first in La Liga and he was happy with his side's performance.

"We are very happy for the effort and work put in. I think we had a very good first half against a great rival. In the end we deserved the victory because we had many chances to score the third goal, which would have been perfect for us," he said, per Real Madrid's official Twitter account.

He was also complimentary of Benzema for his superb first goal.

"That's the quality he has. And I'm pleased for him. I'm just happy for the players they are a group that stays together," he said, per the Daily Mail.

Real Madrid's hopes of winning both La Liga and the Champions League this season are still very much alive.

