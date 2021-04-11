Manchester United are reportedly on the lookout for a new goalkeeper this summer.

David de Gea has been United's number one for the past decade but his time at the club appears to be coming to an end.

The Spanish goalkeeper has lost his place to Dean Henderson in recent weeks and could leave in the summer.

Should he leave, United will most probably be in the market to replace him.

And, if reports are to believed, they are interested in signing one of the world's best goalkeepers.

What have 90min.com said?

According to 90min.com, United are interested in signing Jan Oblak from Atletico Madrid.

How much will Oblak cost?

Oblak is one of the world's best goalkeepers so he will not come cheap.

A fee is not mentioned but he has a £103m release clause, per the Mirror.

He is valued at £81m by Transfermarkt.

Does he want to join United?

Oblak has been at Atletico since 2014. Despite the Madrid-based side in contention to win the La Liga title, it is claimed that the Slovenian stopper is ready to move to England.

What does Diego Simeone think of Oblak?

Simeone thinks extremely highly of his number one.

He called him the Messi of goalkeepers last year, suggesting he won't want to lose him.

"We have a goalkeeper who is the best in the world, no doubt," Simeone said, per Goal. "I have been saying that for some time.

"It's like Barcelona who have Messi. He decides games with his attacking play; Oblak resolves them with his saves."

Should United sign Oblak?

Oblak is arguably the best goalkeeper in the world.

However, I have my doubts whether United should pursue a move for him.

Henderson is an extremely talented young goalkeeper who could be United's number one for many years to come.

Moreover, Oblak would cost a hefty sum of money. United would be wise to strengthen other areas of the team rather than buying a world-class stopper.

1 of 20 How many league titles have Man Utd won? 13 17 20 23

News Now - Sport News