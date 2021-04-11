Wolves trivia: Can you name which season these 15 historic kits are from?

When you think of Wolverhampton Wanderers, it is hard to not immediately make reference to their famous gold home shirt.

Worn by the club for generations, the striking colour has been synonymous with periods of success as well as failure.

From the low of being relegated to the third-tier in 2013 to the high of qualifying for the Europa League in 2019, it is fair to say that life is rarely dull if you're a Wolves supporter.

The Wanderers' announcement of this season's third kit sent social media into overdrive last summer as they revealed a Portugal-inspired offering which was more than a subtle nod to the fact that they have no fewer than eight players on their books who were born in the Iberian Peninsula.

Whilst this particular jersey is one of the better designs produced in recent years by the club, they haven't always been able to get it spot on when it comes to their kits.

By taking a look back at some of Wolves' historic strips, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you to match the kit with the season that it was worn in.

Fancy your chances of getting 15 out of 15 on this quiz?

Get involved below!

1 of 15 In which season did Wolves wear this kit? 2018/19 2013/14 2020/21 2012/13

