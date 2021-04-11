Arsenal transfer news: Verdict on Wilfried Zaha reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in former target Wilfried Zaha, according to 90min.

This season, the south London-born winger has been a vital cog in the Crystal Palace machine, providing 11 goal contributions (nine goals and two assists) across 22 Premier League appearances.

The Gunners previously attempted to lure Zaha north of the River Thames in the summer of 2019 but a move failed to materialise.

However, it now seems that Arsenal are set to have another crack at the whip, with 90min revealing that Mikel Arteta's side could make a move for the Eagles man this summer.

The Gunners previously made a £40m bid for Zaha but the two clubs couldn't agree on a deal. Instead, Arsenal opted to sign Nicolas Pepe for £72m.

The French winger has ultimately struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League, scoring just 16 goals since his arrival on English shores nearly two years ago.

But now at 28-years-old, should the north London side go after their initial target, or is it too late for the Gunners?

GIVEMESPORT writers Tom Kelly, Jonathan Gorrie, Josh Cole and Sam Brookes have their say.

Tom Kelly

"There almost seems to be a bit of a love story between Zaha and Arsenal. The classic will they or won't they situation.

"Well, apologies for being the killjoy, but Arsenal should leave their pursuit of the Palace winger in the past. In multiple transfer windows, it's seemed that the Gunners put a lot of effort into securing Zaha's services, just to be turned away. Arsenal need to move on.

"Pepe's big-money transfer hasn't exactly gone to plan but they don't need to splash the cash on a 28-year-old Zaha. There will be plenty of cheaper and younger options out there.

"Sorry Zaha, your Gunners opportunity has passed."

Jonathan Gorrie

"While Zaha should have been signed two summers ago over Pepe, moving for him now could help offer Pierre-Emile Aubameyang some help.

"Indeed, with Alexandre Lacazette entering the final year of his contract next summer, Zaha looks an ideal replacement.

"Reverting to a central striking role this season, the Ivorian is on course for his best goalscoring campaign at this level and has proven he can carry a forward line, rather than just drive forward with the ball at his feet.

"Considering Mikel Arteta's insistence on playing Aubameyang on the left, moving for Zaha could give his side a more physical presence up front, while also boasting the movement and skill to drag defenders out of position, as he has done in his more natural wide berth.

"Edu can fix Unai Emery's mistake. Zaha still has plenty of offer."

Sam Brookes

"Two years too late. If Arsenal had managed to sign Zaha in 2019, things may have been different. Instead, they went with Nicolas Pepe, who has managed just six Premier League goal contributions this season.

"Over the past few months, we have seen the emergence of the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe. As per WhoScored, they have registered 11 goal involvements between them this year. They are both young and hungry, exactly the type of players that Arteta should be building his squad around moving forwards.

"Leave Zaha in the past – that ship has sailed. If Arsenal want to move up the table next year, they need to put their faith in the youngsters coming through, as they have proven that they are perfectly capable of stepping up to the plate."

Josh Cole

"Ever since opting to move back to Palace following a failed spell with Manchester United, Zaha has gone from strength to strength at Selhurst Park and is the defining reason why they have been able to maintain their Premier League status over the years.

"With Pepe and Aubameyang both struggling for consistency this season at Arsenal, the arrival of the Eagles winger could force them to step up their performance levels as he has a proven track-record of delivering the goods at this level.

"Zaha has completed 1.9 dribbles per game and is currently averaging a better WhoScored match rating than the aforementioned duo.

"Providing that Arteta opts to sign him, and he hits the ground running at the Emirates Stadium, he has every chance of taking the Gunners to another level as they look to push on towards the Champions League places next season."

