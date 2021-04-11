Man United exclusive: Keith Gillespie lauds Scott McTominay

Class of 92 star Keith Gillespie has admitted that he has been impressed by the development of Manchester United academy graduate Scott McTominay.

McTominay came through the team's youth system, before making his debut in 2017. Gillespie knows what that is like, having gone through the same process at the club in the early 1990s.

The former Northern Ireland midfielder, who represented United, Newcastle, Blackburn and Sheffield United amongst others in his distinguished career, recently sat down with GIVEMESPORT for an exclusive chat.

During the interview he mentioned McTominay, who is now an established first-team regular earning £73,000-a-week, as a shining example of how there is still promising talent coming through United's academy, almost 30 years on from the Class of 92.

Gillespie said: “McTominay is another one who’s done really well coming through lately. So, there’s plenty of talent there, but it’s just obviously a manager having faith in bringing those players through.

"Alex Ferguson had the faith in bringing the young lads through all those years ago. Sometimes managers don’t go with that. They want to go with the experienced, tried and tested, which might not be the answer, might be the answer, might not.

"But 'if you’re good enough, you’re old enough' is the old saying.”

McTominay's fellow academy graduates Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood are also part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side at the moment, indicating that a fresh crop of youngsters are starting to get opportunities in the first-team.

Of course, it will take some going for the club to ever produce another Class of 92, which saw the likes of Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and David Beckham go on to achieve unprecedented success at Old Trafford.

However, recent years have shown that the youth team are developing some very exciting players for the senior side, who could go on to make their own history with the club in the years to come.

