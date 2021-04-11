Tottenham trivia: Can you name which season these 15 Spurs kits are from?

For generations, Tottenham Hotspur's famous White home kit has experienced mixed fortunes.

At the height of their success in the early 1960's, Spurs were unquestionably the best team in English football as they won the First Division title and the FA Cup in consecutive years.

Whilst Tottenham have lifted a host of major honours since this period, they have been made to wait patiently in recent years.

However, with the League Cup final coming up, Spurs will be determined to end their trophy drought when they face Manchester City later this month.

One of the players who could prove to be a difference in this particular fixture is Harry Kane who has donned a number of weird and wonderful Tottenham kits since making his debut in 2011.

From the stunning 2016/17 away jersey to the utterly bland home shirt which was produced for the 2013/14 season, the forward has scored goals in many different iterations.

Here, we take a look back at 15 Tottenham kits from the Premier League era and ask you to match the strip with the season it was worn in.

Can you prove that your Spurs knowledge is on point by getting every question right on this quiz?

Get involved below!

1 of 15 In which season did Tottenham wear this kit? 2008/09 2005/06 2012/13 2013/14

