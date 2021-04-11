Conor Benn put the rest of the welterweight division on notice following a brutal demolition of Samuel Vargas in the first round at the London Copper Box Arena.

The unbeaten 24-year-old Brit defeated Vargas with a range of powerful shots, which ultimately overwhelmed the experienced Columbian fighter before the referee subsequently stopped the fight after just one minute and 22 seconds of the first round.

Indeed, what made the victory more impressive was that Vargas was meant to provide a tough night’s work for ‘The Destroyer’ as the Columbian had previously floored Amir Khan back in 2018 before the former unified world welterweight champion went on to secure a points victory.

In addition, Vargas has also proved challenging opposition for leading welterweight stars such as Danny Garcia and Errol Spence Jr.

Following this standout performance, which extended his unbeaten to 18-0, Benn quickly expressed his ambition to face another top 15 welterweight fighter in the shape of Khan.

Benn said:

“Nobody has banged him out in one round. Give me a proper test. Give me Amir Khan, or is he too busy on reality shows now.

"I just proved I can deal with hype and pressure and pressure creates diamonds. I am ready for the top dogs, I want them, I want to test myself.

“I was expecting a hard 12-round fight tonight but I am the most rapidly improving fighter in the world, not just Great Britain.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn agreed that following Benn’s blistering rise up the welterweight rankings that an all-British-fight could be an intriguing fight to sell.

Hearn told Sky Sports:

"What an intriguing fight. A young kid coming up, as you can tell, is rather amped and charged against a guy that is really at the end of his career and has a fantastic legacy in the sport.

"Whether Amir Khan will say, 'I want to bow out to a young man coming through the ranks like Conor Benn.

"That's up to him and money will talk in that respect. For me, I want to get him back out as soon as possible."

One thing that is certain, however, it is no longer just the story about Conor being Nigel Benn’s son.

Instead, it is ‘Big Daddy’ being talked about as one of the fastest emerging global superstars in the welterweight division.

