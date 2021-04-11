The sums relating to Erling Haaland's prospective transfer this summer are staggering.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is being touted around Europe by agent Mino Raiola, with the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United all being linked.

Due to financial difficulties, Dortmund may be forced to cash in on their generational talent.

The 20-year-old has 34 Bundesliga goals in just 38 games and has already broken a number of Champions League records.

Inevitably, there are only a handful of clubs who would be able to afford his nine-figure transfer fee - let alone his astronomical wages.

Until the ball starts rolling this summer, it's impossible to predict what Haaland will earn. That said, Raiola appears to have grand plans for his client, with The Mirror claiming he wants to make the Norwegian the world's first ever £1million-a-week footballer.

City, Real Madrid and PSG are the only clubs thought to be capable of raising those kind of wages. Raiola is confident, nonetheless, that he will get a suitor to agree to his demands.

Pep Guardiola recently admitted that "at these prices we're not going to buy any striker", despite City's ongoing search for Sergio Aguero's replacement.

How would Haaland compare to the world's highest earners?

Lionel Messi earns around £500,000-a-week after tax (via Goal), while Neymar rakes in £537,000-a-week at PSG.

Cristiano Ronaldo is thought to be on around £500,000-a-week at Juventus.

The jury will be out on whether any footballer really needs to be earning £1m every single week.

Haaland, in particular, enjoys a pretty no-nonsense lifestyle, refusing to drink alcohol or go to nightclubs to focus on his career.

Regardless of the contract he signs, he'll no doubt be following in Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar's footsteps in securing a number of sponsorship deals to bolster his earnings.

It's becoming increasingly clear that with Raiola by his side, he's going to be offered an eye-watering package when he does move on from Dortmund. Indeed, if he does shatter the £1m-a-week threshold, the forward will have made even more history.

