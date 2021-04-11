Southampton trivia: Where are these 15 former players now?

After returning to the Premier League in 2012, Southampton embarked on one of the most interesting footballing projects in recent history.

Indeed, fueled by their famous academy, the Saints' little black box scoured Europe and beyond in their attempts to replace those who departed after impressing on the south coast, bringing the likes of Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Dusan Tadic to mainstream attention.

Still, as successful as it was during the days of Mauricio Pochettino and Ronald Koeman, the latter part of the last decade proved slightly more difficult.

With Claude Puel, Mark Hughes and Mauricio Pellegrino all taking over in relatively quick succession, some of the thinking behind signings looked somewhat muddled, invariably leading to mistakes.

Of course, no club in the world is without their ill-advised additions. That is what feeds the insatiable nature of the transfer market.

However, with Saints boasting so many successes, it makes the poor signings (as well as released youth players) stand out so much more.

To that end, GIVEMESPORT have compiled a quiz for you. Where are these 15 former Southampton players now?

Take the test below!

1 of 15 Jose Fonte West Ham Lille Lyon Lorient

