Is Erling Haaland the world’s fastest footballer?

The Borussia Dortmund star, who turns 21 in July, doesn’t possess the typical physique of a lightning-quick player.

Haaland is 6ft 4in tall and stocky - and yet his pace is unbelievable.

The Norway international broke this season’s Bundesliga speed record on Saturday during Dortmund’s 3-2 away win over Stuttgart.

He hit a top speed of 36.04 km/h (22.39 mph) at the Mercedes-Benz Arena during a counter-attack.

The previous 2020-21 Bundesliga speed record was held by Borussia Mönchengladbach's Marcus Thuram, who registered a top speed of 35.97 km/h.

Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, who hit 35.95 km/h earlier this season, is now third on the list, while the full-back's teammate Kingsley Coman is fourth after reaching a top speed of 35.68 km/h.

We’ve seen Haaland produce some unbelievable sprints over the past couple of years.

Last season, for example, he stunned fans with this box-to-box sprint against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The world-class youngster covered 60 metres in just 6.64 seconds. That’s remarkably quick.

But after his record-breaking sprint against Stuttgart, Haaland might well be the world’s fastest striker.

French publication Le Figaro revealed the top 10 fastest players in world football in 2020.

Here’s who made the list…

10. Nacho Fernandez - 34.62 km/h

9. Alvaro Odriozola - 34.99 km/h

8. Kingsley Coman - 35 km/h

7. Mohamed Salah - 35 km/h

6. Leroy Sane - 35.04 km/h

5. Kyle Walker - 35.21 km/h

4. Karim Bellarabi - 35.27 km/h

3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 35.5 km/h

2. Inaki Williams - 35.7km/h

1. Kylian Mbappe - 36 km/h

Mbappe hit 36 km/h again in February while playing for PSG against Marseille.

But Haaland’s top speed of 36.04 km/h is marginally quicker and might just make him the world’s current fastest footballer.

1 of 20 Where was Cristiano Ronaldo born? Lisbon Porto Madeira Braga

News Now - Sport News