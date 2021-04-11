Crystal Palace quiz: Where are these 15 former players now?

Perhaps indicative of what it's like to be a mid-table Premier League team in this day and age, Crystal Palace have been through their fair share of managers.

With Roy Hodgson's future uncertain amid links with the likes of Eddie Howe, another project could be embarked upon. Indeed, the situation was similar back in 2017 when the club turned to Frank de Boer in order to attempt to bring a fresh approach to proceedings after Sam Allardyce left, who had himself replaced Alan Pardew.

Granted, Howe has more experience in the Premier League than de Boer but Palace have been burnt before. If the squad isn't suited to a radical change in approach, there could be a struggle.

Hodgson represents the club's longest-serving manager in years and, as a result, there have been a mixed bag of signings. While there have been ever-presents, the nature of changing who's in charge fairly frequently just doesn't lend itself to coherent squad building.

So, with that in mind, GIVEMESPORT have put together a quiz for you. Where are these 15 former Crystal Palace players now?

Take the test below!

