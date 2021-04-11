Football fans were left stunned on Sunday when VAR failed to award Newcastle United a penalty after Sean Longstaff was kicked in the head by Burnley’s James Tarkowski.

The ball fell to Longstaff after Dwight Gayle’s initial attempt was saved by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Longstaff went to head the ball into the net but was left on the deck after Tarkowski caught the midfielder in the head with his clearance.

The incident was reviewed by VAR but, incredibly, no penalty was awarded.

Former Premier League stars including Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand couldn’t believe it, and neither could thousands of other football fans.

Surely that’s a high boot, dangerous play and Newcastle should have been awarded a penalty?

Why did VAR decide no penalty?

Per journalist Mark Douglas, the PGMOL said after the incident: "Tarkowski has played the ball first and then Longstaff has stooped and put his head into that area."

Newcastle were denied the opportunity to score a potentially priceless goal in their bid to avoid relegation.

The Magpies trailed 1-0 at the time after Matej Vydra’s goal had put the hosts ahead at Turf Moor.

Newcastle went into Sunday’s fixture three points above the relegation zone with only eight matches remaining.

