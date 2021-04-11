A new version of GTA Underground has arrived, fusing the maps of classic instalments Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas into one enormous, seamless open world.

Tired of hanging ten in Vice City? No worries, hop on a plane and touchdown in another of Rockstar’s suspiciously-similar-to-real-city cities.

As if all that wasn’t impressive enough for fans of the long-running gaming juggernaut, locations from several other Rockstar hits are available too.

Areas from Bully (seriously, it’s been a decade and a half Rockstar, where’s Bully 2?), and the Manhunt games (good luck ever getting a third one of those) also make appearances.

This masterclass mod has been in the works since 2015 and it’s safe to say it was worth the wait.

The creator of this Rockstar smorgasbord, going by the name dkluin, recently discussed his efforts over on ModDB:

"This mod focusses on implementing the old 3D era maps and combining them together on the San Andreas engine," dkluin writes.

"Not only are we adding the maps, we are also trying to implement the features these games have as well. This includes hardware shops, vehicles, peds, weapons, and other content.

"Every city has its own set of pedestrians and vehicles, which are converted from the respective games. The custom locations Atlantis and Mainland Liberty come with their very own unique set of pedestrians.

"All of the added maps also come with their own set of props, and even streetlights, signs, benches, and trash cans (and of course more), and so we've made all of these custom objects breakable, and gave them all 2dfx, as seen in their respective games."

For those who already hold some experience with this mod, the new version (Version 4.1.7) arrives with 11 languages, a brand new installer and a host of crash fixes and performance enhancers.

You can check it by clicking here.

1 of 20 We'll start with an easy one: What does GTA stand for? Grand Thieving A**holes Grand Theft Auto Get That Automobile Gangs, Thugs, Abstraction

News Now - Sport News