Mystic Mac may be back in the house come UFC 264.

Conor McGregor has provided his predictions on how his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier will go down.

To the surprise of no one, McGregor sees himself picking up the win and avenging the first knock out loss of his career earlier this year.

Not only has McGregor predicted victory, he’s also laid down the time and strike to land him the KO on The Diamond.

We’ll all be keeping an eye out for a fatal front kick in round four.

The Notorious was shockingly finished in round two of the pair’s January encounter after a series of leg kicks wore him down for the knock out shot.

McGregor, who blamed his long stretches of fight inactivity for his disappointing performance, has added a host of new weapons to his arsenal for the rubber match.

One such tool is an explosive front kick he’s been proudly demonstrating on his Instagram page where McGregor also provided his thoughts on the next fight:

“The prediction is in! I’m going to win the trilogy fight via A Front Kick to the nose. Round number four. His nose needs straightening and I’m Rhinoplasty.”

McGregor relied heavily on his boxing at UFC 257. Gone was the wide-legged, in-out, karate-influenced stance of old. In was a more traditional, closer-footed pugilist stance.

The Notorious had focused primarily on boxing during his training camp as rumours of a Manny Pacquiao (leftovers vs. leftovers according to Floyd Mayweather) fight swirled.

Ultimately, the emphasis on boxing cost McGregor the fight after a brutal display from Poirier hobbled the former double-champ.

Ahead of their July 10 battle, Conor McGregor has made very clear that his mistakes in the past against Poirier will remain there.

With a new camp now zeroed in on finding the right tactics to take down the Diamond, McGregor may well come back more dangerous than ever.

If not, it’s say to say Poirier will be walking into a title fight against the winner of Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira at UFC 262.

News Now - Sport News