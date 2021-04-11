Mike Tyson's iconic ring-walks are hard to forget, but one in particular is doing the round on social media once again.

Following the sad passing of legendary hip hop artist and actor Earl Simmons aka DMX at the age of 50, fans have taken to social media to share the memorable ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson’s intimidating ring walk to a DMX song back in 1999.

Indeed, DMX’s ‘It’s Dark and Hell is Hot’ album has been a soundtrack for many fighters’ ring walks down the years since it was released back on May 19,1998.

One of the most infamous ring walks that immediately spring to mind, however, is Tyson’s ahead of his bout against South Africa’s Francois Botha.

‘Iron’ Mike was competing for the first time since his lengthy ban from boxing after he bit Evander Holyfield’s ear during the world heavyweight title bout in 1997.

The venue for his anticipated return was MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Tyson was wearing an imposing ‘Be Real’ hat and t-shirt as he began his anticipated walk to the ring. It was then that the spine tingling ‘Intro’ from DMX began blaring out throughout the arena.

What followed was chilling silence from the crowd and even the commentators, who were truly at a loss for words.

That moment clearly captured the mood and although it turned out not to be ‘The Baddest Man On The Planet’s’ most impressive performance of his career, there was no doubt that the night was his as he knocked out Botha in the fifth round of their encounter.

Since that night the likes of UFC’s Anderson Silva have used tracks from DMX’s iconic album, most notably ‘Aint’ No Sunshine’.

After hearing the news of Simmons passing, ‘The Spider’ posted on Instagram saying:

“Today is a very sad day! DMX, I'll be forever your fan! Thank you, you will always be remembered with respect and a lot of affection from me! May God comfort the family! RIP."

Although Silva’s use of DMX’s tracks provided spectators with Goosebumps, ultimately it did not compare to the spectacle and the narrative of when it was used for the first time in the sport to capture Tyson’s return to the boxing arena.

