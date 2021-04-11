It didn’t take long for Micah Richards to cement his status as one of football’s most popular pundits.

The former Manchester City and England defender, who ended his playing career at the age of 31 in 2019, has been a breath of fresh air on Sky Sports.

He’s entertained millions of viewers over the past couple of years with his happy-go-lucky personality and infectious laugh.

Most impressively of all, he’s managed to strike up an unlikely bromance with Manchester United legend Roy Keane.

Richards winds up Keane, who still terrifies everybody else, whenever they’re on screen together and it makes for brilliant TV.

Keane and Richards were back working together on Sunday afternoon for the triple-header of Burnley vs Newcastle United, West Ham vs Leicester City, and Tottenham vs Manchester United.

They were joined by Jamie Redknapp, who was involved in a couple of heated discussions with Keane back in February.

Ahead of Sunday’s broadcast, Richards posted a funny Keane vs Redknapp video to Twitter, which you can watch here…

Superb. You’ve got to love Micah.

Wonder if Keane knows that Redknapp reckons he could take him in a fight…

Anyway, it didn’t take long for Keane vs Redknapp Part II to get underway…

"It's always great to be top of the league in November, vital time of the season that," a sarcastic Keane said of Redknapp’s former club Spurs.

"Alright, you're on it today,” Redknapp responded.

Expect fireworks between these two after Man United’s Premier League clash against Tottenham.

