Jesse Lingard continued his incredible recent form by scoring two more goals for West Ham against Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

The 28-year-old, who is on loan at West Ham from Manchester United until the end of the season, put the Hammers 1-0 up at the London Stadium with a brilliant volley from the edge of the box.

That was Lingard’s seventh league goal since joining West Ham in January. No Premier League player has scored more goals during that time.

Lingard then netted his second goal before half-time with a tap-in into an unguarded net.

The midfielder has also contributed four assists, meaning he’s been involved in 12 goals in nine appearances for the London outfit.

It’s no wonder that Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the England international this summer.

But on current form, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be thinking about using the midfielder at Old Trafford next season.

Watch Lingard’s latest goal here…

What a strike!

It looked like it took a deflection from the first angle but Lingard had, in fact, curled a perfect volley around the defender into the bottom corner of the net.

His teammate Declan Rice rose to his feet in applause - as did, no doubt, many football fans watching on at home.

Incredibly, Lingard then made it 2-0 to West Ham shortly before half-time.

The man is on fire!

1 of 20 How many league titles have Man Utd won? 13 17 20 23

News Now - Sport News