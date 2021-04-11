What next for Khabib Nurmadomedov? - this question has been doing the rounds among fans ever since the Russian decided to leave the octagon behind him the past October.

'The Eagle' shocked majority of the supporters by retiring from MMA after a formidable UFC Lightweight title defence against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Many have been wondering what the future might hold for Khabib, and judging by his manager's words, Khabib might just be on his way to make his mark in the WWE ring.

Khabib's manager Ali Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports: "Let’s be real, [if] any of these soft steroid freaks wanted to go ahead and have a wrestling match with Khabib and they wanna get beat up for real, they know who they need to call".

"He’ll go there and he’ll smash John Cena’s face. No problem."

The prospect of seeing Khabib face off against arguably one of the greatest wrestlers WWE has ever seen is sure to set fans' hearts racing.

After having overcome numerous UFC challengers - including Conor McGregor - the Russian might want to try his luck against the WWE roster and enhance his ever increasing fan base.

Should Khabib decide to enter the WWE universe, he would be following the path tread on by former athletes including Ronda Rousey and Bobby Lashley - both of whom have had tremendous success after the shift.

Khabib is currently spending his time as a coach - a role he seems a natural fit for given his father's legendary coaching career.

His manager added: "He got no egos, he loves his friends, he loves his peers and he's there for them."

"You're gonna see a lot of new generation coming from his team. They're probably going to dominate the UFC or MMA in general."

Whether Khabib decides to enter the ring for himself is something that fans will have to keep a keen eye on in the coming future.

