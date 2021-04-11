Conor McGregor is a household name for all UFC fans - and even many who do not follow the sport with much enthusiasm.

McGregor has quite an affable personality with self confidence and cheekiness in abundance. These traits make the Irishman entertaining - both in and out of the octagon.

Through the years, McGregor has treated fans to numerous memorable fights and some even more memorable post match interviews.

It all started when he began his UFC journey on April 6, 2013 when McGregor defeated Marcus Brimage in 67 seconds, delivering his signature upper cut to waltz to a resounding victory.

If the match had announced McGregor's arrival to avid UFC fans, his post match interview made even casual supporters take notice of the new kid on the block.

The Irishman said: "To be honest, I don't know what's going on here."

The debutante was stoked to collect the $60,000 bonus payment and went on to deliberate on how to best spend the money.

He added: "I'm just thinking on what I'm going to spend. I'm gonna [going to] buy myself a car anyway, a nice car and maybe some suits or something - custom made suits, I don't know. "

He further went on to add that just the previous week he was collecting the soldier welfare - emphasising the meteoric journey he was set to embark upon.

8 years on, the McGregor brand has increased tenfold - with famous bouts against Floyd 'Money' Mayweather and Khabib Nurmagomedov under the UFC star's belt.

The 'Notorious' McGregor was most recently defeated by Dustin Poirier in a bout that ended in the second round.

With a trilogy match between the pair rumoured to be on the horizon, McGregor might be treating fans to another one of his iconic post match celebratory interviews very soon.

