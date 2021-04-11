Martin Odegaard has been a bright spark for Arsenal so far this season.

Signed on a loan deal from Real Madrid in January, the Norwegian has given Arsenal a lot more creativity in attacking areas.

According to the Evening Standard, Mikel Arteta is desperate to tie the 22-year-old down to a permanent deal.

However, there is no guarantee that the Gunners will keep Odegaard beyond the summer.

Odegaard, valued at £36m by Transfermarkt, will have no shortage of interest and there is a chance Real will want to keep him.

For that reason, it is reported that Arsenal are already drawing up alternatives should Odegaard go back to Real this summer.

What have the Evening Standard said?

It is believed that Arsenal are interested in a move for Jesse Lingard.

How has Lingard performed this season?

Lingard was out-of-favour at Manchester United and did not make a single Premier League appearance in the 2020/21 season before joining West Ham on loan in January.

He has been in fire for the Hammers, scoring eight times in nine matches. He most recently scored twice in West Ham's 3-2 victory over Leicester.

Will Lingard stay at West Ham?

West Ham did not include an option to buy in the loan deal.

United have not yet indicated whether they would be willing to keep or sell Lingard in the summer.

Should Arsenal sign Lingard?

Lingard is in incredible form at the moment. What he is doing at West Ham at the moment is just sensational.

In my opinion, the Gunners should do all they can to sign Odegaard from Madrid.

He's still young - just 22 years old - and has the ability to be a mainstay for Arsenal for years to come.

If they can't sign him, a move for Lingard would be a decent alternative.

Whether he would want to leave United for Arsenal, though, remains to be seen.

