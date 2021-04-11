Manchester United were denied the opener against Tottenham in controversial circumstances on Sunday afternoon.

After a drab opening 30 minutes, United look the lead through Edinson Cavani.

Paul Pogba slid a ball through to the Uruguayan striker and he coolly finished past Hugo Lloris.

Tottenham fans immediately surrounded the referee as they thought Son Heung-min had been fouled by Scott McTominay in the build-up.

McTominay threw a hand backwards and caught Son in the face. The South Korean immediately fell to the ground.

VAR looked at the incident and it advised Chris Kavanagh, the referee, to look at the pitch side monitor.

After reviewing the incident again, Kavanagh then ruled out the goal.

Watch the incident below:

That could have gone either way. McTominay caught Son in the face but the contact was both unintentional and minimal.

It goes without saying that Son made the most of it.

Rio Ferdinand was absolutely furious after seeing the incident. The Man United legend wrote on Twitter: "Scrap VAR... an absolute shambles! The fella at Burnley Volleyed Longstaff in the face earlier and wasn’t a foul... now this!"

He added: "My tv is moments away from being on the patio in 100 pieces #var".

To make matters even worse, Son then gave Spurs the lead a few minutes later.

Harry Kane sent Lucas Moura clear with a wonderful touch. The Brazilian then put the ball on a plate for Son to convert into an empty net.

There were no further goals as Tottenham held a one-goal lead at half-time. United have every right to feel that they had been hard done by.

