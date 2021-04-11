There isn’t anything left to say about VAR that hasn’t been said.

Seemingly every week, we’re talking about a controversial VAR call that has ruined a Premier League game.

In truth, we're sick and tired of it.

And when you’re on the receiving end of it, it’s incredibly hard to take.

That was the case for Manchester United during their trip to Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side thought they had taken the lead through Edinson Cavani.

However, it was disallowed by VAR after Scott McTominay accidentally caught Son Heung-min in the face with a stray arm.

The clash was totally accidental but referee Chris Kavanagh was called over to the monitor by VAR.

After having several looks at different angles, he ruled the goal out for McTominay’s arm.

To make matters worse, just minutes later Spurs were ahead themselves. The goalscorer? Son, of course.

The vast majority of football fans believed that United had been hard done by to have a goal disallowed and that view was shared by both Roy Keane and Michah Richards in the Sky Sports studio.

Former United midfielder, Keane, said: "I'm amazed. If that was a foul, we should all go home. For a player to roll around like that is embarrassing. That can't be a foul."

Former Man City defender Richards agreed.

"It's embarrassing. It's not football anymore. I know we have a laugh every now and then but it's spoiling football,” Richards added.

But the best reaction of them all belonged to United assistant manager, Mike Phelan, who just sat back in his seat and stared into the sky.

Yeah, us too, Mike. Us too.

In the end, the decision didn't have too much of an impact on the match.

Despite Son giving Spurs the lead, Fred drew the away side level. Then, with 10 minutes remaining, Cavani got his revenge on VAR with a superb headed goal.

Mason Greenwood rounded things off in the last minute of injury-time to complete a brilliant 3-1 win.

