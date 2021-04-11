It seems Dean Henderson is now Manchester United’s No.1.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted for David de Gea at the start of the season. However, after the Spaniard returned to Spain for the birth of his child last month, it gave the opportunity for Henderson to take his spot.

And it’s an opportunity he’s taking with both hands.

Despite De Gea’s return, Solskjaer has stuck with Henderson and did so once again for their trip to Tottenham on Sunday.

Henderson performed brilliantly as United ran out 3-1 winners.

It was a big call but one the United boss explained before the match.

"Dean [Henderson] has had good momentum, he's played really well so we carried on with him today,” he told Sky Sports.

“David [De Gea] played well in Granada, kept a clean sheet, but he played - travel and everything. Dean had more of a rest so he's in goal today."

However, as Solskjaer was saying those words on Sky Sports, the cameras focused on the warm-up of the two goalkeepers.

And if the Norwegian had turned around, he would have seen De Gea drop two consecutive balls as Henderson can be seen catching both of his.

Oh dear.

Henderson didn't put a foot wrong as the Red Devils produced a sensational second half performance to beat Spurs 3-1, despite going 1-0 down.

While some United fans believe that De Gea should be reinstated as the club’s goalkeeper, legendary defender Paul Scholes believes that it’s right to give Henderson a chance in the Premier League.

"Both have questions to answer for different reasons," he said. "Can De Gea get back to his level and can Henderson get to the level De Gea was at?

"Henderson deserves the last league games to test him."

1 of 15 Who is this former United player? Regan Paul Reece James Lee Martin Danny Higginbotham

News Now - Sport News