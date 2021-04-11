If you were to tell the average Everton fan in the summer of 2014 that Carlo Ancelotti would be at the helm at Goodison Park and James Rodriguez would be featuring in the club's famous blue strip, they would have been flabbergasted.

Although the Toffees would go on to finish in a respectable fifth place in the Premier League during this particular season, Ancelotti upstaged this achievement by securing Champions League success at Real Madrid whilst Rodriguez claimed the Golden Boot at the World Cup in Brazil.

However, following Everton's decision to hand over the reins to the Italian in 2019, the Merseyside-based outfit sensationally secured the services of Rodriguez last summer in a move which sent shockwaves through English football.

Since making the switch to the Toffees, the Colombian international has become the latest in a long list of imports who have impressed wearing the club's home and away kits.

Whilst this season's alternative offering to the traditional blue shirt boasts a bright, vibrant design, the club's strips in recent years haven't always been a hit with supporters.

Ahead of Everton's clash with Brighton & Hove Albion, we have decided to create a quiz which presents you with the task of matching the kit with the season it was worn in.

Why not test out your Toffees knowledge by getting involved below!

1 of 15 In which season did Everton wear this kit? 2020/21 2003/04 2012/13 2017/18

News Now - Sport News