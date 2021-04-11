Manchester United produced a sensational second half performance to complete a comeback victory against Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side thought they had taken the lead through Edinson Cavani. However, the goal was controversially disallowed by VAR after Scott McTominay was adjudged to have caught Son Heung-min in the face.

Minutes later, it was the South Korean giving Spurs the lead.

However, United ensured that the decision wasn’t costly come full time.

Fred was on hand to equalise before Cavani did get himself on the scoresheet with a brilliant header.

Mason Greenwood rounded off the victory with an injury-time strike.

Three goals. Three points and now seven points clear of Leicester in third. Job done.

In fact, United will now be looking up.

After Manchester City lost to Leeds on Saturday, United are 11 points behind their rivals with a game in hand. They couldn’t, could they?

Solskjaer wouldn’t have been thinking about that at full-time. Instead, he was only interested in congratulating his players on the Tottenham Hotspur pitch.

One of the players he was most interested in celebrating with was Luke Shaw. The left-back has been sensational this season and has completely turned his career around.

Under previous United manager, Jose Mourinho, Shaw suffered an incredibly difficult period with the Portuguese seemingly having no trust in his player.

In one game against Everton, Mourinho even claimed that he was controlling Shaw’s every move.

“It was Luke Shaw’s body with my brain. I made the decisions for him,” he said back in April 2017.

“I told Luke his performance was good but it was because it was on my side.”

Unsurprisingly, Shaw had absolutely zero confidence under Mourinho.

Which is why United fans are absolutely loving images of Solskjaer and Shaw celebrating their 3-1 victory right in front of Mourinho this afternoon.

Just look how good it looks:

Shaw must have enjoyed that one - and who can blame him?

