Southampton news: Verdict on Man City outcast Yangel Herrera

Southampton are monitoring the situation of Granada loanee Yangel Herrera, according to Goal.

The Venezuelan has been on loan at Spanish side Granada for the past two seasons from his parent club Manchester City.

Herrera joined the Citizens in 2017 and was immediately shipped out to the club's sister team New York City FC on loan. The following season, the midfielder joined another team in the City Football Group network, as he linked up with Spanish side SD Huesca for the 2018/19 season.

In his most recent move, Herrera signed a two-year loan deal with Granada in the summer of 2019, which is due to expire in the coming months.

Goal have reported that Southampton are one of the clubs that are observing the battling midfielder and may potentially look to bring the 23-cap international to St Mary's.

But the question is, would Herrera be a good addition to Ralph Hasenhuttl's squad?

GIVEMESPORT writers Tom Kelly, Jonathan Gorrie, Sam Brookes, and Josh Cole are on hand to answer that question.

Tom Kelly

"Oriol Romeu's recent ankle fracture has highlighted how Southampton need another defensive midfielder in their ranks who can act as back-up to the Spaniard or potentially push him for a starting place.

"Herrera has proven he's ready to make that step up to the Premier League based upon his performances for Granada this season. Out of the players who have featured frequently for the Spanish side, the Venezuelan has been a stand-out performer.

"According to WhoScored, Herrera has achieved an average rating of 6.89, which is the highest in the squad.

"Southampton's midfield needs reinforcement - and Herrera is certainly the man to provide it."

Jonathan Gorrie

"What has let Southampton down this season has been their lack of bodies.

"Sitting pretty at the top of the league in November, the congested schedule has ripped through their squad in the months since, leaving Hasenhuttl cruelly short of options at times.

"With that in mind, a move for another central midfielder could give the Austrian manager something to smile about.

"Herrera averages more tackles per game (1.8, via WhoScored) than any of Saints' current midfield options aside from current starters Romeu and James Ward-Prowse. Given the all-action style of play down on the South Coast, that statistic would suggest he'd be at home in a combative engine room.

"Not only would he add another body, he does appear to be someone capable of bringing bite to proceedings, potentially allowing Ward-Prowse to kick on.

"While the England international has been impressive from free-kicks, handing Romeu a partner who can win the ball back could liberate Saints' answer to David Beckham, allowing him to spray balls from in-play too.

"The Saints board haven't always backed their boss. This time, they should. Herrera could unlock Ward-Prowse."

Sam Brookes

"This would be an excellent signing.

"Herrera brings versatility to the table, as he can operate as a holding midfielder, a box-to-box midfielder, or play higher up the pitch behind the striker. Southampton need someone who can help out Ward-Prowse who has enjoyed another strong season at St Mary’s.

"In Herrera, they have the player that they need. He has chipped in with four goal contributions this term, whilst he is also happy to carry out his defensive duties.

"According to WhoScored, he has won 4.4 aerial duels per game in La Liga, and he has won 47 tackles across the course of the campaign.

"He can offer something in defence and attack, and that is why Southampton should go after him this summer."

Josh Cole

"Although Herrera has enjoyed a fruitful campaign in La Liga with Granada, establishing himself as a mainstay in the Spanish side's starting eleven, Southampton would be making a grave error by splashing the cash on him.

"Whilst the likes of Ward-Prowse and Romeu have managed to deliver impressive displays in the heart of midfield, the Saints' lack of progress in the Premier League this season is largely down to their defensive woes.

"Having conceded the third-highest number of goals in the top-flight, Southampton simply have to address this issue in the upcoming transfer window if they are to push on under Hasenhuttl.

"Therefore, by spending big on a central defender who knows exactly what it takes to thrive at the highest level, the Saints could reach new heights during the upcoming campaign."

