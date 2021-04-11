Tottenham fell to a 3-1 defeat to Manchester United in their Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

The opening 30 minutes was a drab affair with both sides struggling to create chances.

There was major controversy soon after.

United thought they had taken the lead in the 33rd minute through Edinson Cavani.

However, the goal was ruled out by VAR due to Scott McTominay's 'foul' on Son Heung-min.

Son would then break the deadlock just before half-time to add insult to injury for United.

United would produce a brilliant fightback in the second 45 minutes.

Goals from Fred, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood would give United all three points.

It was a disappointing result for Jose Mourinho's side, who are now six points adrift of the Champions League spots.

The Portuguese manager was not happy in his post-match interview and he declared that his side were unlucky to have come away with no points.

"My opinion was we didn't deserve this result at all but we lost against a very good team," he told Sky Sports.

Mourinho was also unhappy that Paul Pogba was not given a first half red card.

The Frenchman appeared to catch Serge Aurier with his elbow in the eighth minute.

Geoff Shreeves asked Mourinho whether he thought Tottenham were fortunate that Cavani's strike was ruled out by VAR.

"I think we were unlucky because Pogba should get a red card for an elbow on Serge Aurier," he responded.

"If you want to speak about VAR, we have to go deeper than that."

Watch Mourinho's comments, as well as Pogba's elbow on Aurier, at 0:58 below.

To be honest, Mourinho may have a point there.

While the elbow is unintentional, Pogba did catch Aurier in the face and he could easily have been penalised.

As it turns out, Pogba stayed on the pitch and he was arguably Man of the Match as United produced a brilliant comeback.

