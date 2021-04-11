Celtic transfer news: Verdict on Josh King interest amid Eddie Howe's potential appointment

Josh King could join potential Celtic boss Eddie Howe in Glasgow this summer, according to The Sun.

Life on Merseyside hasn't gone to plan for King.

The 54-cap Norway international joined Everton on a short-term deal in February, with his contract set to expire this summer.

It's been reported that Carlo Ancelotti has no intention of offering the striker a new contract.

However, it appears that King may be taking his talents north of the border.

The Sun have recently reported that Eddie Howe, who appears to be the front runner for the Celtic job, has identified King as one of his key targets to replace Odsonne Edouard.

The French striker has been linked with a move away from the Hoops and it seems the clinical goalscorer is ready to make a leap to the Premier League.

King, on the other hand, has struggled in the English top-flight with Everton, as he's failed to make a Premier League start or even convert for the Toffees.

However, it's important to remember that King previously featured under Howe at Bournemouth and had one of his most prolific seasons under the 43-year-old manager.

During the 2016/17 season, King had 18 goal involvements across 36 Premier League games, according to Transfermarkt.

But will King be a success in Scotland?

GIVEMESPORT writers Tom Kelly, Sam Brookes, Jonathan Gorrie and Josh Cole have their say.

Tom Kelly

"King could be the budget version of Edouard.

"It's always going to be difficult to replace a striker who's scored over 80 goals during his time with the Hoops. However, King could be a very good experiment to see if they can do exactly that.

"With the Norwegian being out of contract this summer, this will be a relatively low-risk investment for a player who has previously proven his quality in the Premier League.

"Although his time at the Toffees has been underwhelming, his stint with Bournemouth demonstrates how King is a natural goalscorer, much like Edouard. I mean, the 53 Cherries goals speak for themselves."

Sam Brookes

"Celtic can do better. Much better.

"King has not scored a goal this season in the Premier League or the Championship in 20 appearances. Celtic are supposed to be looking to knock Rangers off their perch next year.

"Defenders are hardly going to be quaking in their boots at the prospect of facing King, are they?

"Meanwhile, Edouard has netted 16 SPL goals this term, and been one of the club’s brighter players. Replacing him with someone six years his senior, who has been woeful in front of goal this year, is hardly going to fill the fans with confidence about the upcoming campaign.

"If Edouard does go, Celtic need a top-level replacement. King does not fit the bill."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Josh King could tear Scotland apart.

" With no disrespect to the Scottish Premiership, a proven Premier League striker would surely have an easier time of it north of the border.

"With Celtic lacking energy this season, bringing in a player such as King could help lift spirits. Indeed, it wasn't long ago he was being chased by Manchester United, though his time at Everton hasn't quite worked as Ancelotti would have hoped.

"Celtic should be making a play for him, no matter who comes in as manager.

"He could be the highest-profile signing in years."

Josh Cole

"Whilst Celtic will need to make significant changes to their side this summer to close the gap to Rangers, they must avoid King at all costs.

"Since joining Everton earlier this year, the forward has looked devoid of confidence and he has yet to open his goalscoring account for the Toffees.

"As well as being out of form in front of goal, King's injury history is a great concern as he has missed 29 games over the past year due to a wide range of issues.

"Instead of splashing the cash on the Norway international, Celtic should draft in a player who not only has a great record of netting goals but is also capable of staying injury-free."

1 of 15 How many league titles have Celtic won? 49 50 51 52

News Now - Sport News