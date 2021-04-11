Crystal Palace trivia: Can you name which season these 15 Eagles kits are from?

Crystal Palace's iconic red and blue home kit has witnessed plenty of highs as well as a fair share of lows during the Premier League era.

From the despair of being relegated to the Championship in 2005 to the ecstasy of reaching the FA Cup Final in 2016, the club's supporters have been behind the Eagles every step of the way.

Having represented Palace in 11 of the last 12 league campaigns, Wilfried Zaha has donned plenty of variations of the club's strips.

From the incredibly stylish black away shirt that the winger wore last year to the glaringly terrible yellow third-kit that was produced for the 2018/19 campaign, the excitement for a release of a new shirt typically goes one of two ways.

With Palace currently drifting towards a mid-table finish in the top-flight under the guidance of manager Roy Hodgson, it will be intriguing to see what their team of designers come up with this summer ahead of next season.

Here, in our quiz, we take a look at some of the Eagles' historic kits and ask whether you can remember which season it was worn in by your club.

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow Palace fans!

1 of 15 In which season did Palace wear this kit? 2015/16 2006/07 2020/21 2019/20

