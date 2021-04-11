Manchester United were left furious in the first half of their match against Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils thought they had taken the lead in the 33rd minute through Edinson Cavani.

However, after consultation with VAR and the pitch side monitor, referee Chris Kavanagh ruled out the goal for a foul on Son Heung-min in the build-up.

Son went down just before Cavani found the back of the net after unintentionally being caught in the face by Scott McTominay.

Despite minimal contact, the South Korean went down in a heap and stayed on the ground for a few minutes.

The VAR decision didn't come back to bite them, though, with United eventually winning 3-1.

Nevertheless, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was furious with Son's actions and he made his feelings clear after the game.

"The game has gone. Game has absolutely gone," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

"If that’s a clear and obvious error, it’s an obvious error he had to look at it. It was a perfectly good goal. But then again we shouldn’t be conned.

"But I have to say, if my son stays down like this for three minutes and he gets his 10 mates around him if gets that in his face and he gets 10 of his mates to help him up, yeah, he won’t get any food."

Jose Mourinho heard Solskjaer's comments and he wasn't very happy to say the least.

"I’m very, very surprised that after the comments that Ole made on Sonny," he said, per football.london.

"I told Ole already this because I met him just a few minutes ago – if it’s me, telling that player A B or C from another club, if it was my son I wouldn’t give him dinner tonight, what would be the reaction of that? It’s very very sad.

"I just want to say that Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole. I am a father. I think as a father you have always to feed your kids.

"Doesn’t matter what they do. If you have to steal to feed your kids, you steal. I'm very very disappointed."

Mourinho did not hold back at all.

1 of 20 Who's this cheeky chappy? Kevin de Bruyne Wayne Rooney Danny Murphy Paul Scholes

News Now - Sport News