Since opting to appoint Jurgen Klopp as their manager in 2015, Liverpool have emerged as one of the most feared clubs in European football.

Whilst a great deal of the Reds' rise to prominence can be attributed to the German's tactical nous, it is fair to say that they may not have won the Premier League last year and the Champions League in 2019 if it wasn't for their superb recruitment in the transfer market in recent years.

After securing the services of the likes of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, Liverpool's decision to splash the clash on Virgil van Dijk in 2017 turned out to be a masterstroke as he immediately transformed the club into contenders for trophies.

However, for every fantastic bit of business Liverpool have pulled off in the Premier League era, there has also been times where players drafted in have ultimately failed in their attempts to impress at Anfield.

Here, we take a look at 15 Liverpool signings from the 21st century and ask you to match up the player with the manager who signed him.

Will you get your transfer knowledge spot on in this quiz?

Get involved below!

1 of 15 Which Liverpool manager signed Luis Suarez? Kenny Dalglish Roy Hodgson Jurgen Klopp Rafael Benitez

