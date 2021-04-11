The fallout from Manchester United’s 3-1 victory over Tottenham was quite remarkable.

You’d think that following a relatively comfortable victory, there wouldn’t be too much discussion regarding United’s disallowed goal in the first half.

Edinson Cavani thought he had given his side the lead but VAR disallowed the goal after Scott McTominay was adjudged to have caught Son Heung-min with a flailing arm in the build-up.

Did he catch him? Yes.

Was it enough for the goal to be disallowed? Surely not.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho both had their say on the incident after the match and it’s clear they strongly disagreed with each other.

In fact, the war of words got rather heated.

But even before their post-match press conferences, Mourinho wanted to get one over his successor.

After United beat Tottenham back in December 2019 at Old Trafford, images went viral of Solskjaer patting Mourinho head like a puppy.

And after losing to Solskjaer once again on Sunday, Mourinho was determined for that not to happen once again.

A video has been shared on social media of Mourinho ‘desperately wanting to avoid getting patted on the head by Ole again.’

It shows Mourinho grabbing Solskjaer by the head with both of his hands and preventing the United manager from doing the same.

Take a look:

And it was something that many fans noticed at the final whistle.

Check out the best reaction:

The three points for Man Utd puts them within 11 points of Manchester City with a game in hand. They’re also nine points clear of Chelsea in fifth as they look to cement a top-four finish.

As for Tottenham, they sit six points behind West Ham and now face an uphill battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

