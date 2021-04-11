Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks made history at WrestleMania 37.

On Saturday night, they became the first two black females to have a title match in the main event on 'The Grandest Stage of All' - and it's fair to say they smashed it out of the park.

Banks and Belair did battle for over 17 minutes and the match ended with 'The EST' securing a pin, ushering in the next stage of the Women's Evolution.

Bianca got her incredible WrestleMania moment in front of 25,000 WWE fans at Raymond James Stadium, lifting the SmackDown Women's Title high above her head as the PPV went off the air.

What happened afterwards, when the cameras were off, was absolutely brilliant.

In the three clips below, you can see how Banks and Montez Ford (Bianca's husband) reacted to her historic WrestleMania moment:

Absolutely beautiful. This is what WrestleMania - and WWE - is all about. Not only did Belair get a stunning moment on 'The Grandest Stage of All', but she got to share it with her husband.

Sasha's reaction is nothing short of wonderful, either. She knows that she played her part in a historic match and has just put her opponent over as a true megastar. It truly was a perfect night.

WrestleMania 37 continues on Sunday night on WWE Network and BT Sport.

