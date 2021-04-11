Son Heung-min was at the centre of Tottenham’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday evening.

After a quiet opening half an hour, United thought they had taken the lead through Edinson Cavani. However, VAR adjudged Scott McTominay to have caught Son in the face in the build-up and the goal was disallowed.

While McTominay did catch the South Korean, Son is accused by many fans of making the most of it.

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane said it was “embarrassing” while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer went one step further and claimed he wouldn’t feed his son if he acted like Son.

If United weren’t outraged enough, Son then opened the scoring himself five minutes later.

But come full-time, that controversial decision didn’t matter too much because United ran out 3-1 winners.

It was a victory they fully deserved with second half goals from Fred, Cavani and Mason Greenwood sealing all three points.

While United cemented their status as the second best side in the league, Spurs are now six points off a top-four place.

And Son couldn’t hide his disappointment during his post-match interview with the club’s media team after the final whistle.

In fact, he was almost speechless and kept admitting he “didn’t know what to say.”

He also continuously apologised to the fans for the side’s performance.

Meanwhile, one Spurs fan on Twitter posted a video of Son after the match as he appeared to turn away from his manager Mourinho when he approached him.

Make of that what you will…

Sadly, though, some fans didn’t stop at simply criticising him for his role in Man Utd’s disallowed goal. That’s because Son was subject to some disgusting racist abuse on social media.

Spurs’ official Twitter account wrote: “Another matchday and more abhorrent racial abuse suffered by one of our players. This has again been reported to the platforms and we shall now undertake a full review alongside the Premier League to determine the most effective action moving forward.

We stand with you, Sonny.”

