Night One of WrestleMania 37 was stacked with some great matches that didn't disappoint. The card featured a history-making main event between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair in what was the first-ever one-one-one women's match to headline The Show of Shows. Belair prevailed and captured her first Women's Championship in the WWE.

There were also two debuts for Omos and Bad Bunny. Both men were successful in their bouts, with Omos winning the RAW Tag Team Titles alongside AJ Styles, and Bunny surprising us all with an excellent in-ring performance.

'Mania was also a night for some interesting happenings, with several Superstars achieving feats on Saturday - including first wins at the pay-per-view and more.

With that being said, here are five things you might've missed from Night One of WrestleMania 37.

5 | Braun Strowman wins his fourth consecutive 'Mania match |

Braun Strowman went face-to-face with Shane McMahon inside a steel cage at The Show of Shows. The Monster Among Men was victorious after throwing McMahon off the top of the cage to the mat and then hitting him with a powerslam.

However, this win marks more than just a victory for Strowman, it is in fact his fourth consecutive triumph at the event.

4 | Tamina secured her first win The Show of Shows |

Prior to her win on Night One of 'Mania in the women's Tag Team Turmoil match with partner Natalya, Tamina had not won a match at 'Mania.

Her victory last night made her overall record 1-4. She picked up the win for her team after hitting Ruby Riott with a huge splash off the top rope.

3 | Sasha Banks is still without a win at WrestleMania |

In what was a stellar main event between Banks and Belair, The Legit Boss fell to defeat last night against The EST of WWE, losing her SmackDown Women's Championship in the process.

This loss wasn't just an end to her reign as champion, but also her sixth at The Show of Shows.

Banks may be one of the best in the business, but her record at WrestleMania certainly doesn't reflect that.

2 | AJ Styles becomes a Grand Slam Champion |

AJ Styles and Omos captured the RAW Tag Team Titles from The New Day on Saturday, with Omos pinning Kofi Kingston for the win.

The victory means Styles is now a Grand Slam Champion, having also won the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Title and United States Championship.

1 | Bianca Belair was the only person to enter first and win |

An amazing achievement in itself to win her first Women's Title last night, it can also be noted that Belair achieved another feat at The Show of Shows.

Her victory marked the only person to make their entrance first and come away with the win. This is an interesting occurrence given the six matches before this, those who entered first, lost.

Night Two of WrestleMania is on Sunday April 11th, with seven matches taking place at the Raymond James Stadium.

