Hideki Matsuyama has become the 2021 Masters Champion after seeing off the competition at Augusta.

The Japanese golfer had not been in great form going into the tournament having failed to record a single top 10 finish in 2021.

But he brought his A-game to Georgia.

After opening rounds of 69 and 71, Matsuyama raced to the top of the leaderboard with a brilliant 7-under par 65 on Saturday.

That gave him a four shot lead going into the final round and, despite a wobble on the back nine, he managed to get over the line.

The 29-year-old, searching for his first major championship and his first tournament win since 2017, started off poorly on Sunday as he opened his round with a bogey.

But he immediately bounced back as he birdied the par five second, before gaining shots on holes eight and nine.

His birdie on the ninth took his score to -13, giving him a five shot lead heading into the back nine.

It was all going so well for Matsuyama but he then showed some nerves with the win in his sights.

He dropped a shot on the 12th, before enjoying a huge slice of fortune after his tee-shot clattered into a tree on the 13th.

Matsuyama then powered his second shot at the par-five 15th hole in the water and he ended up carding a six, cutting his lead to just two shots over Xander Schauffele.

But Matsuyama was let off the hook when Schauffele stuck his tee shot in the water at the 16th.

The Japanese star would actually go on to finish bogey-par-bogey but it was enough to claim a one-shot victory and win the green jacket.

In the process, Matsuyama became Japan's first ever male major winner.

Will Zalatoris, making his Masters debut, finished in second at -9.

Former champion Jordan Spieth and Schauffele finished tied for third, with Jon Rahm and Marc Leishman making up the top five.

Justin Rose, who shot a sensational 65 in round one, finished six shots back in seventh.

1 of 23 Starting with FIFA 99: Who was this FIFA cover star? Dennis Bergkamp Ray Parlour Davor Suker Freddie Ljungberg

News Now - Sport News