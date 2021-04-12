Randy Orton and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt opened Night Two of WrestleMania 37 and it's hard to see anyone topping what they've just pulled off.

Huge excitement surrounded their match ahead of Sunday evening, with many fans expecting a cinematic kind of experience, following what happened at last year's Show of Shows.

12 months ago, 'The Fiend' took John Cena on a trip at WrestleMania 36 and the WWE Universe has not forgotten how good it was.

That match, of course, happened with no fans in attendance - meaning things would have to be a bit different in front of 25,000 people at Raymond James Stadium this time around.

'Different' is certainly the right word to use, because we're still not sure what we witnessed on Sunday night.

To kick things off, The Fiend we've seen in recent weeks - the one that returned at Elimination Chamber - was replaced by the classic character that disappeared after being burned alive in December.

He made his entrance via a giant Jack in the Box, bursting out after Alexa Bliss wound him up.

The infamous red light also returned as The Fiend took control early, battering Orton around the ring.

The Viper did manage to get some offence in and came away with the win when a horrific-looking Bliss distracted The Fiend from the top of his Jack in the Box.

She was seen with a new hairstyle and her face was seen covered in black liquid, much like the stuff we've seen Orton spew in recent weeks.

Off the distraction, Orton was able to hit the RKO for the win.

Honestly, we're not sure what happened at WrestleMania! It will certainly be interesting to see where 'The Fiend', Bliss and Orton go from here on WWE RAW.

RAW After WrestleMania will air live on Monday night on BT Sport.

