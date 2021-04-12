Rhea Ripley is the new RAW Women's Champion. The Nightmare captured the title on Night Two of WrestleMania 37, beating Asuka via a Riptide.

The Australian, who was making only her second appearance at The Show of Shows, is now a two-time Women's Champion - ending The Empress of Tomorrow's 230 plus day reign.

Ripley challenged Asuka on her first night on RAW three weeks ago, in which the Japanese Superstar gracefully accepted.

The match was a first-time-ever meeting between the pair, with Rhea only recently moving to the main roster from NXT.

The Empress of Tomorrow is no stranger to the Black and Yellow Brand, having been part of the roster between 2015-17 - in that time she won the NXT Women's Title once.

Ripley almost had the opportunity to chose who to face at 'Mania. The Australian came runner up to Bianca Belair in this year's Women's Royal Rumble.

The change in power on RAW will certainly be an interesting one, with the potential for some brilliant matches in the near future for The Nightmare.

Fellow Australian Peyton Royce, former NXT rival Shayna Baszler and the women who handed Rhea her first loss at WrestleMania last year, Charlotte Flair are just a few names who could challenge her for the championship.

Ripley is one of the youngest Women's Champions in WWE history, winning the belt at the age of just 24.

News Now - Sport News