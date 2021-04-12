WrestleMania 37 is officially in the books - and what a weekend it was!

For the first time in over 13 months, WWE welcomed a live audience back to witness 'The Showcase of the Immortals' and it certainly didn't disappoint.

It wasn't all plain sailing though, with Florida thunderstorms causing havoc at Raymond James Stadium, leading to weather delays on Night One.

Despite the adverse conditions, Saturday evening was still historic, with Bianca Belair capturing the SmackDown Women's Championship to usher in a new era of the Women's Evolution.

Given Saturday's events, it's fair to say WrestleMania Night Two had an awful lot to live up to.

But with Roman Reigns, Edge and Daniel Bryan in the main event, as well as Randy Orton vs 'The Fiend' and a long-awaited bout between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, it was always going to deliver.

So let's get down to it.

Check out the Full results from Night Two of WrestleMania below:

1. Randy Orton def. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt (Alexa Bliss distraction cost Wyatt the match)

2. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler def. Natalya & Tamina to RETAIN the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

3. Kevin Owens def. Sami Zayn (Owens caught 'Special Guest of Honour' Logan Paul with a Stunner after the match)

4. Sheamus def. Riddle to WIN the United States Championship

5. Apollo Crews def. Big E to WIN the Intercontinental Championship in a Nigerian Drum Fight (Dabba-Kato returned to attack Big E and help Crews pick up the win)

6. Rhea Ripley def. Asuka to WIN the RAW Women's Championship

7. Roman Reigns def. Daniel Bryan & Edge to RETAIN the Universal Championship

As a reminder, here are the results from WrestleMania 37 Night One as well:

1. Bobby Lashley (c) (with MVP) def. Drew McIntyre by technical submission to RETAIN the WWE Championship

2. Natalya & Tamina won the Women's Tag Team Turmoil match

3. Cesaro def. Seth Rollins

4. AJ Styles & Omos def. The New Day to WIN the RAW Tag Team Championships

5. Braun Strowman def. Shane McMahon in Steel Cage match

6. Bad Bunny & Damian Priest def. The Miz & John Morrison in Tag Team match

7. Bianca Belair def. Sasha Banks to WIN the SmackDown Women's Championship

WrestleMania really did knock it out of the park this year! Well done, WWE!

WWE RAW after WrestleMania airs live on Monday night on BT Sport.

